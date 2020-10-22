NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

The committee chair, Colm Gildernew, opens the meeting the public and brings members to order.

On Wednesday night, the deptuy chair of the committee tweeted that she had received a notification from the StopCovid NI app that she had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

As such, Pam Cameron is self-isolating.

Sinn Féin's Órlaíthi Flynn announced on Instagram on 14 October that she is also self-isolating.

The committee chair says that they, along with a number of other members on the committee are joining by video link to assist with social distancing requirements in the senate room.

Colm Gildernew wishes those who are self-isolating well before running through some brief business before introducing the main of the day, a session on the committee's inquiry into Covid-19 and its impact on Care Homes. The first witness is: