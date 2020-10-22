The committee chair, Colm Gildernew, opens the meeting the public and brings members to order.
On Wednesday night, the deptuy chair of the committee tweeted that she had received a notification from the StopCovid NI app that she had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.
As such, Pam Cameron is self-isolating.
Sinn Féin's Órlaíthi Flynn announced on Instagram on 14 October that she is also self-isolating.
The committee chair says that they, along with a number of other members on the committee are joining by video link to assist with social distancing requirements in the senate room.
Colm Gildernew wishes those who are self-isolating well before running through some brief business before introducing the main of the day, a session on the committee's inquiry into Covid-19 and its impact on Care Homes. The first witness is:
Ms Pauline Shepherd, Independent Health and Care Providers
What's on the health agenda?
Here's a brief snapshot of what members will be discussing today.
Good morning
Welcome to Parliament Buildings at Stormont.
We'll be taking you to the senate chamber shortly to join members of the Health Committee as they take evidence for their inquiry into Covid-19 and its impact on care homes.
This afternoon, we have the weekly meeting of the Public Accounts Committee.
The Health Committee meets at 09:30. Do join us then.
-
Ms Pauline Shepherd, Independent Health and Care Providers
MLAs join meeting by video link
