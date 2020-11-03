Here's a brief snapshot of indicative timings for today's plenary session at the assembly.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
What's on the agenda?
Here's a brief snapshot of indicative timings for today's plenary session at the assembly.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today on the hill we have everything from housing to booze and greenhouse gases, plus Question Time for the Agriculture and Communities ministers.
The action starts at 10:30 with a ministerial statement on housing policy.
Join us then.