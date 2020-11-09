NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Michelle O’Neill extends her “warm congratulations to the president-elect” and his vice-president.

“We are inextricably linked to the US” says Ms O’Neill.

“The oldest US consulate in the world is located here in Belfast”, says the Sinn Féin vice-president.

Ms O’Neill pays tribute to Mr Biden’s commitment to the Good Friday Agreement.

“I look forward to working with the new president and his administration to ensure the Good Friday Agreement is protected,” she adds.

Turning to the Vice-President Kamala Harris, Ms O’Neill says her achievements ‘will act as a catalyst to many women” not only in the US, “but closer to home”.

Christopher Stalford of the DUP says that “regardless of who holds the office of President of the United States, relations between NI and the USA are important”.

“This is an internal matter for the people of the United States of America,” says the South Belfast MLA.

Mr Stalford says “traditional barriers have been broken down in this election,” and welcomes the election of Ms Harris to the position of vice-president.

“Good relations are important,” he says adding “this has been an immense democratic exercise”.