Michelle O’Neill extends her “warm congratulations to the president-elect” and his vice-president. “We are inextricably linked to the US” says Ms O’Neill. “The oldest US consulate in the world is located here in Belfast”, says the Sinn Féin vice-president. Ms O’Neill pays tribute to Mr Biden’s commitment to the Good Friday Agreement. “I look forward to working with the new president and his administration to ensure the Good Friday Agreement is protected,” she adds. Turning to the Vice-President Kamala Harris, Ms O’Neill says her achievements ‘will act as a catalyst to many women” not only in the US, “but closer to home”. Christopher Stalford of the DUP says that “regardless of who holds the office of President of the United States, relations between NI and the USA are important”. “This is an internal matter for the people of the United States of America,” says the South Belfast MLA. Mr Stalford says “traditional barriers have been broken down in this election,” and welcomes the election of Ms Harris to the position of vice-president. “Good relations are important,” he says adding “this has been an immense democratic exercise”.
MLA resignation letter
Alex Maskey, the Assembly Speaker, brings members to order and opens the meeting to the public.
Before the first item of business, Mr Maskey tells members that he has received a resignation letter from Sinn Féin Catherine Kelly.
Ms Kelly was one of four Sinn Féin officials to resign comes after it emerged that three Sinn Féin offices received £10,000 payments from a Covid support scheme, which have since been repaid.
Mr Maskey then tells MLAs that the deputy first minister is in the chamber to make a statement about the election of Joe Biden to be President in the United States of America.
What's on the Assembly agenda?
Here's a brief summary of what all to expect during today's sitting, along with very rough indicative timings.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It's a busy one to kick off with today, with plenary business looking likely to run on late into the evening.
Up first, Education Minister Peter Weir will be reporting on the latest North-South Ministerial Council meeting on education matters.
MLAs will then return to the subject of the the Budget Bill - they've discussed it before, but today marks the further consideration stage of the bill.
Economy and education ministers will face Question Time at 14:00, and then MLAs will discuss the latest Covid-19 restrictions.
Join us from 12:00.