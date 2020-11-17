Carál Ní Chuilín begins her statement by outlining some of the measures her colleague Deirdre Hargey put in place at the start of the pandemic when she was Communities Minister.

She says the support grant is for those who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 or who have to self-isolate as a result of being in contact with those who have tested positive for the virus.

Between 25 March and 31 October, the department issued 14,800 self-isolation grants at a total value of £2.1m, the minister says.

“It is clear that we all continue to face unprecedented challenges as the effects of the pandemic show little sign of abating,” says Ms Ní Chuilín.

She then outlines the “enhancements” being made to the scheme.

The minister says the department will now use “higher daily rates of benefit when calculating he amount of an award”.

Decision makers will also take into account the financial shock that the impact of self-isolation can have, she adds.

“An award of living expenses to cover the whole period of self-isolation should now always be considered,” adds Carál Ní Chuilín.

The minister says “there is no limit to the number of grants that can be awarded”.

She says the “enhancements to the scheme” will strengthen an “already comprehensive package of support”.

“People should be supported to isolate if they need to without fear of going under or being further penalised financially,” she adds.