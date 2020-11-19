NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Committee Chair Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public and brings members to order.

He informs MLAs that some of their colleagues will be joining the meeting by video link in order to assist with social distancing requirements.

The Sinn Féin representative then moves members through some items of committee business, before welcoming the first witnesses of the day.

Officials from the department are providing a brief on the Future Agriculture Policy and Basic Payment Scheme.

They are: