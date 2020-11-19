Stormont
Live

MLAs briefed on the future of farming payments

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Committee opens to public

    Declan McAleer
    Copyright: NI Assembly

    Committee Chair Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public and brings members to order.

    He informs MLAs that some of their colleagues will be joining the meeting by video link in order to assist with social distancing requirements.

    The Sinn Féin representative then moves members through some items of committee business, before welcoming the first witnesses of the day.

    Officials from the department are providing a brief on the Future Agriculture Policy and Basic Payment Scheme.

    They are:

    • Norman Fulton, DAERA
    • Dr Rosemary Agnew, DAERA

  2. What's on the agriculture agenda?

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  3. Good morning

    Welcome to this week’s final day of live coverage from the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning we’re joining the Agriculture Committee.

    They’ll be hearing about the Future Agricultural Policy and the Basic Payment Scheme for farmers.

    Members of the Ulster Farmers Union will also be sharing their views on the proposals.

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: BBC

    In the afternoon, officials from the Education Authority will be answering MLAs’ questions in relation to the inquiry into Special Educational Needs.

    The action starts at 09:30.

