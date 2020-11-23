'BBC had paper before the Executive could discuss it'
Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin chairs the assembly's Health Committee.
He asks when the minister first brought the proposals regarding closing hospitality and non-essential retail to the executive.
Mr Swann says it was brought to the executive meeting on Thursday.
"I think it was circulated the night before because that's when the paper was finalised," he adds.
He says the BBC had the paper before the executive had a chance to discuss it.
The minister says one of the issues that faces the executive "is only enhanced and amplified" by the fact that there seems to be a running commentary that comes from within the executive.
He says the challenging and difficult decisions should come from within " a closed space".
Committee deputy chair Pam Cameron of the DUP asks what the lead-in time for training staff to work in ICUs and was eight months not long enough.
Mr Swann says that to train an ICU nurse or an anaesthetist in eight months "is not practical or not possible".
'It won’t be a normal festive season by any means'
Robin Swann begins by outlining the executive's decisions about Coronavirus restrictions.
He says that most of the restrictions reflect those that were implemented at the start of the pandemic in March, with the exception that schools will remain open.
“The onus is now on all of us to strictly follow public health advice and comply with both the letter and the spirit of the tightened restrictions,” he says.
Mr Swann refers to the positive news of vaccinations and says he doesn’t want to have to say to more relatives of loved ones “I’m sorry they are not here to enjoy these better days”.
“This is far too important an issue” for political point scoring, says the minister.
“It won’t be a normal festive season by any means, but we all have the power to help change the atmosphere,” says Mr Swann.
The health minister says “with schools open and existing restrictions in place, the R rate had settled around 1”.
“There has a been a sustained reduction in cases per day,” he says, but adds that “ICU occupancy and deaths remain at a relatively high level”.
“The hospital system and staff remain under serious pressure,” says the minister, adding it was “highly likely” that a large reduction in restrictions would have seen the R rate increase above 1 by December.
Mr Swann refers to mass testing, and says relying on it alone would “represent a high-risk approach in the run up to Christmas” which “may not be viable for logistical or test supply reasons”.
He says mass testing is an “exciting development” and along with a vaccine “offers great hope of a way out of our nightmare but it is not a panacea”.
“I will not offer false hope or pretend that there are shortcuts available to get us through these next few months,” says the minister.
He adds “we all must play our part”.
“The restrictions that start of Friday, will make a difference,” says Mr Swann adding “the executive must now put the last few weeks behind it, because these are extremely difficult decisions”.
Nicola Brogan to be new MLA for West Tyrone
Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
He announces that Nicola Brogan is to replace Catherine Kelly as Sinn Féin MLA for West Tyrone.
He says that over the weekend "it was confirmed that Sinn Féin had emailed thousands of party members and supporters" regarding the wake for leading republican Bobby Storey "and that this would be public".
He says this was at odds with what the deputy first minister told the Executive Office Committee and he asks what sanctions the speaker has available to deal with this.
Mr Maskey says it is not the role of the speaker to adjudicate on things that people have said or are alleged to have made and that the matter has already been debated in the chamber.
DUP MLA Paul Givan raises another point of order, this time about Twitter comments made by Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly.
Mr Maskey says he has received no communication from the justice minister on the matter.
He turns now to the first business of the day, a statement on the executive's Covid-19 decisions from Health Minister Robin Swann.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
To start proceedings today, we're expecting to hear a statement from the Health Minister Robin Swann on Covid-19.
Then the finance minister is due to announce some additional coronavirus support measures.
At 14:00 we'll have the usual Question Time session - this time for the ministers for the economy and communities.
Before the end of the day, MLAs will also debate a Health Committee motion about the negative impact of Coronavirus.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
