Robin Swann begins by outlining the executive's decisions about Coronavirus restrictions.

He says that most of the restrictions reflect those that were implemented at the start of the pandemic in March, with the exception that schools will remain open.

“The onus is now on all of us to strictly follow public health advice and comply with both the letter and the spirit of the tightened restrictions,” he says.

Mr Swann refers to the positive news of vaccinations and says he doesn’t want to have to say to more relatives of loved ones “I’m sorry they are not here to enjoy these better days”.

“This is far too important an issue” for political point scoring, says the minister.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

“It won’t be a normal festive season by any means, but we all have the power to help change the atmosphere,” says Mr Swann.

The health minister says “with schools open and existing restrictions in place, the R rate had settled around 1”.

“There has a been a sustained reduction in cases per day,” he says, but adds that “ICU occupancy and deaths remain at a relatively high level”.

“The hospital system and staff remain under serious pressure,” says the minister, adding it was “highly likely” that a large reduction in restrictions would have seen the R rate increase above 1 by December.

Mr Swann refers to mass testing, and says relying on it alone would “represent a high-risk approach in the run up to Christmas” which “may not be viable for logistical or test supply reasons”.

He says mass testing is an “exciting development” and along with a vaccine “offers great hope of a way out of our nightmare but it is not a panacea”.

“I will not offer false hope or pretend that there are shortcuts available to get us through these next few months,” says the minister.

He adds “we all must play our part”.

“The restrictions that start of Friday, will make a difference,” says Mr Swann adding “the executive must now put the last few weeks behind it, because these are extremely difficult decisions”.