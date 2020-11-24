Statement on clinical concerns within Urology at the Southern Trust
Health Minister Robin Swann tells MLAs he has to report "a further occurrence of serious concerns about
the clinical practice of a hospital consultant".
The consultant in question is Mr Aidan O’Brien who retired from the Southern Trust earlier this year.
"The trust informed my department that on 7 June 2020 it became aware of potential
concerns regarding delays of treatment of surgery patients who were under the
care of the consultant urologist," the minister explains.
He adds that the trust became aware
that two out of 10 patients, listed for surgery under the care of this consultant, were not on the hospital’s Patient Administration System at that time.
An "initial look-back" into safety concerns concentrated on "whether patients had a stent inserted during a particular procedure and if
this stent had been removed within the clinically recommended timeframe".
"The
initial lookback identified concerns with 46 cases within a total of 147 patients
who had the particular procedure," Mr Swann says.
The minister says that when his department was contacted on the 31 July, the trust confirmed
the following actions had already been taken:
Discussions
with the GMC (General Medical Council) employer liaison service had been conducted;
The
case had been discussed with NHS Resolutions who recommended restrictions
of clinical practice;
Restrictions
were put in place by the trust preventing the consultant from undertaking
clinical work within the trust and denying him access to or the ability to
process patient information;
The trust also requested that the consultant voluntarily undertake to refrain
from seeing any private patients at their home or any other setting and
that he would confirm the same in writing; and
A
preliminary discussion was also undertaken with the Royal College of
Surgeons Invited Review Service regarding the consultant’s practice and
the potential scope and scale of any further look-back exercise which may
be required.
The health minister is back in the chamber to kick-off proceedings with a statement on clinical concerns about urology the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.
MLAs are due to spend most of the day debating TUV MLA Jim Allister's Functioning of Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill.
Question Time however will still appear at its usual slot of 14:00. Today the education and finance ministers will be grilled.
