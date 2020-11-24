Health Minister Robin Swann tells MLAs he has to report "a further occurrence of serious concerns about the clinical practice of a hospital consultant".

The consultant in question is Mr Aidan O’Brien who retired from the Southern Trust earlier this year.

"The trust informed my department that on 7 June 2020 it became aware of potential concerns regarding delays of treatment of surgery patients who were under the care of the consultant urologist," the minister explains.

He adds that the trust became aware that two out of 10 patients, listed for surgery under the care of this consultant, were not on the hospital’s Patient Administration System at that time.

An "initial look-back" into safety concerns concentrated on "whether patients had a stent inserted during a particular procedure and if this stent had been removed within the clinically recommended timeframe".

"The initial lookback identified concerns with 46 cases within a total of 147 patients who had the particular procedure," Mr Swann says.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

The minister says that when his department was contacted on the 31 July, the trust confirmed the following actions had already been taken:

Discussions with the GMC (General Medical Council) employer liaison service had been conducted;

The case had been discussed with NHS Resolutions who recommended restrictions of clinical practice;

Restrictions were put in place by the trust preventing the consultant from undertaking clinical work within the trust and denying him access to or the ability to process patient information;

The trust also requested that the consultant voluntarily undertake to refrain from seeing any private patients at their home or any other setting and that he would confirm the same in writing; and