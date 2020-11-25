Welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

After sitting into the wee small hours of this morning, MLAs are back at Stormont bright and breezy.

Today they’ll meet in their committees to scrutinise and discuss topics relating to departments.

We’ll begin the day by joining the Economy Committee, where they’ll be given a breakdown of the preparations the department is making ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period.

Meanwhile in the afternoon, we join the Committee for the Executive Office which is also being briefed on the UK’s exit from the EU.

The junior ministers, as well as members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on European Affairs will be outlining their thoughts.

Live coverage starts at 10:00 - join us then.