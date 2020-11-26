Sarah Quinlan of the Children's Heartbeat Trust is next.

He organisation works with children with congenital heart disease and their families, she explains.

Ms Quinlan outlines the charity's work and says it receives no government support and its funding is community-based.

"Covid-19 has hit us really hard", she says, as community fundraising has virtually disappeared.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

"Corporate support has also vanished," Ms Quinlan says.

"Last year we brought in £500,000, this year we are hopeful for £250,000," she adds.

The charity was unable to access government financial support because it had reserves.

Ms Quinlan says it is "incredibly frustrating" that the charity seems to have been "penalised for exercising good governance".