Sarah Quinlan of the Children's Heartbeat Trust is next. He organisation works with children with congenital heart disease and their families, she explains. Ms Quinlan outlines the charity's work and says it receives no government support and its funding is community-based. "Covid-19 has hit us really hard", she says, as community fundraising has virtually disappeared. "Corporate support has also vanished," Ms Quinlan says. "Last year we brought in £500,000, this year we are hopeful for £250,000," she adds. The charity was unable to access government financial support because it had reserves. Ms Quinlan says it is "incredibly frustrating" that the charity seems to have been "penalised for exercising good governance".
'Furlough has been a lifeline'
Nora Smith, the chief executive of CO3, outlines every dog owner's difficulty of taking work-related calls from home.
“I’ve got quite a big dog sitting behind me, so if the postman arrives and she starts barking, I apologise!”
“We need the Covid charity fund to reopen as soon as possible” says Ms Smith and welcomes that it will be “reopened this side of Christmas”.
“Furlough has been a lifeline support for many in the sector,” she adds, but says it’s forcing staff to “step down at exactly the time you need them to step up”.
What is CO3?
CO3 is made up of over 800 leaders, including the “largest charities and social enterprises through to small community and faith-based groups”.
It's aim is “supporting, developing and connecting Third Sector leaders in Northern Ireland”.
Communities Committee
Committee chair Paula Bradley of the DUP calls the members to order.
They discuss some matters of committee business before the first briefing.
Representatives of charities are briefing the committee on Covid-19 and the impact on the charity sector.
The witnesses are:
• Ms Nora Smith, CO3• Ms Sarah Quinlan, The Children's Heartbeat Trust• Mr Barry Macaulay, The Stroke Association
What's on the Communities agenda?
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, we'll be joining the Communities Committee in Room 29 at Parliament Buildings for a meeting that includes a briefing from charities on the effects of Covid.
This afternoon, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan will be appearing at the Ad Hoc Committee for a Bill of Rights.
The Communities Committee meets at 10:00. Do stay with us.