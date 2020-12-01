NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Paul Givan of the DUP says "of course the murder of Pat Finucane was wrong and I acknowledge the barbaric nature of it".

He says the pain of Mr Finucane's family is shared by thousands of families across Northern Ireland.

Mr Givan refers to "the special status being afforded to the Finucane family by a range of political parties in this house"

He says there is a need for truth and asks "when are we going to see it from all of the other actors of the terrorist campaign that took place for 30 years?" he concludes.

“The murder of Pat Finucane was terrorist, brutal and extremely shocking, just like 3,000 other murders” says Jim Allister of the TUV.