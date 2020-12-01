Sinn Féin MLA, John O’Dowd, says the case is “stand out” and says the “British government in 2001 committed to an inquiry into his murder, such were the levels of concern around the collusion in this case”.
He adds that the “state has a duty to carry out an inquiry into that”.
The assembly opens
Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
He introduces the first piece of business, a Matter of the Day on a public inquiry into the murder of solicitor Pat Finucane brought by Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd.
What's on today's agenda?
The infrastructure minister is bringing the Harbours Bill to the chamber this morning.
At 14:00 she will join the justice minister for Question Time.
In the afternoon, MLAs will debate preparations for a Covid-19 vaccine - a private members bill which has been brought forward by the DUP.
'All of the other actors of the terrorist campaign'
Paul Givan of the DUP says "of course the murder of Pat Finucane was wrong and I acknowledge the barbaric nature of it".
He says the pain of Mr Finucane's family is shared by thousands of families across Northern Ireland.
Mr Givan refers to "the special status being afforded to the Finucane family by a range of political parties in this house"
He says there is a need for truth and asks "when are we going to see it from all of the other actors of the terrorist campaign that took place for 30 years?" he concludes.
“The murder of Pat Finucane was terrorist, brutal and extremely shocking, just like 3,000 other murders” says Jim Allister of the TUV.
'State has a duty to carry out an inquiry'
John O’Dowd says Pat Finucane’s family have been campaigning for 31 years for “the truth” behind the murder.
Mr Finucane was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries from the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) in February 1989.
Several examinations of the case found state forces colluded in his murder.
Yesterday, the government said a public inquiry into state collusion in the murder of the Belfast solicitor will not take place at this time.
