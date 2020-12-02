Committee Chair Michelle McIlveen calls the members to order. She introduces a discussion of a number of items of committee business.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
Committee meeting opens
Committee Chair Michelle McIlveen calls the members to order.
She introduces a discussion of a number of items of committee business.
What's on the Infrastructure agenda?
Here's a brief overview of what the Infrastructure Committee will be discussing this morning.
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, the Infrastructure Committee has a briefing from Belfast International Airport on the financial impact of Covid-19.
After lunch, the Finance Committee will be hearing from the construction industry on engineered panels in construction.
The Infrastructure Committee meets at 09:30. Do stay with us.