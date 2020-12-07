Naomi Long outlines that the meeting took place on 27 November 2020.

She explains that it was her first meeting with the Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

The justice minister says this was also the first Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) meeting since 2016, adding that it’s timely due to the impact Covid-19 has had on the justice system.

Mrs Long says that a new work programme for 2021 has been agreed and signed off by both ministers.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed an initiative in NI on “providing new remote evidence facilities in Belfast and Craigavon” which will be “operational within weeks”.

The issue of domestic abuse, and the increase in reported incidents during the pandemic was also a point of discussion says Mrs Long, adding that this is a priority for her and her counterpart.

Despite the pandemic, work on tackling crime on a cross border basis has continued, says the minister.