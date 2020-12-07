Naomi Long outlines that the meeting took place on 27 November 2020. She explains that it was her first meeting with the Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee. The justice minister says this was also the first Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) meeting since 2016, adding that it’s timely due to the impact Covid-19 has had on the justice system. Mrs Long says that a new work programme for 2021 has been agreed and signed off by both ministers. During the meeting, the ministers discussed an initiative in NI on “providing new remote evidence facilities in Belfast and Craigavon” which will be “operational within weeks”. The issue of domestic abuse, and the increase in reported incidents during the pandemic was also a point of discussion says Mrs Long, adding that this is a priority for her and her counterpart. Despite the pandemic, work on tackling crime on a cross border basis has continued, says the minister.
'How to get a timely answer from the minister'
Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
The DUP's Christopher Stalford (above) makes a point of order referring to a question he tabled to the Health Minister on 2 November regarding the postponement of elective surgery.
He notes that it is now 7 December and asks the speaker how he can get a timely answer from the minister.
Mr Maskey says he has "limited authority" on these matters and there are other opportunities for the member to chase this up.
Another DUP MLA, Paul Givan, asks about the justice minister delegating her authority to a civil servant to take decisions.
Mr Maskey says he "hasn't had much time to look at this" but that all ministers are responsible to the house for "matters within the remit of their department".
The speaker then introduces the first item on the agenda.
It's a statement from the Justice Minister Naomi Long on the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) on Criminal Justice Co-operation.
What's on the agenda today?
Here's a rough outline of timings for today's proceedings.
It’s going to be a busy day to kickstart the week, especially for Justice Minister Naomi Long.
She’ll be in the chamber throughout the day, starting with a statement on Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) on Criminal Justice Co-operation.
In the afternoon Mrs Long will bring forward her bill on Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bill for its further consideration stage.
Question Time is at its usual slot of 14:00 - Carál Ní Chuilin, the Communities Minister will appear, however Diane Dodds, the Economy Minister, will be filling in for her DUP colleague Edwin Poots.
The agriculture minister had emergency surgery over the weekend.
All of the action starts at 12:00.
All of the action starts at 12:00.