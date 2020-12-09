The minister has to leave the meeting at 11:00, so it’s time to get stuck straight into questions.
Chris Lyttle of Alliance kicks things off.
He has “profound concerns about” a number of issues, including school closures.
Mr Lyttle reads a letter he has received from a principal who tested positive for Covid-19 and believes they caught it in the school environment.
Why has the minister not planned an early, short closure of schools?
Peter Weir responds that “face-to-face teaching is better for our pupils than remote learning”.
The minister adds that for “many parents” closing schools early would create “enormous complications” in terms of childcare.
“There are risks within every situation, but whenever this issue was discussed, the analysis from the medical experts are that at best any form of school closure the impact may be uncertain,” says Mr Weir.
Most schools will close for the term on Friday 18 December 2020, says the minister, adding that it’s “not uniform across the system”.
'I will not be cancelling examinations'
The minister begins his briefing by paying tribute to teachers, school staff and parents for their work since the reopening of schools.
Peter Weir says the pandemic has particularly impacted on vulnerable and disadvantaged children.
The minister says it was obvious when schools reopened in August that there would be challenges.
Education staff "have met these challenges with calm and resolved determination", he says.
Mr Weir has asked to schools to prepare contingency plans for remote learning in case they are needed.
"My priority is to keep children in schools wherever and whenever possible," he adds.
He outlines the steps taken to provide IT support pupils learning at home.
On examinations, the minister says the experience of 2020 has shown that "examinations remain the fairest method of assessing and awarding qualifications".
"My priority therefore is to ensure that public examinations go ahead," he adds.
Exams are the best way for students to show the best they can do, he adds.
Mr Weir says he has made a number of public health arrangements "to ensure safe delivery and reducing the number of exams pupils will need to take".
The minister says he is considering a further series of mitigations.
"I want to make it clear I will not be cancelling examinations. While Wales and Scotland have cancelled some public examinations, it now appears that in Wales" young people will face "externally-set examinations and these will be taken earlier than usual", he adds.
Mr Weir says he is taking "exceptional" steps to ensure that exams are "as fair as possible under the circumstances".
What exam model will NI follow in 2021?
On Tuesda,y it was announced that Higher and Advanced Highers exams are to be cancelled in Scottish schools for 2021.
What exam model will NI follow in 2021?
On Tuesda,y it was announced that Higher and Advanced Highers exams are to be cancelled in Scottish schools for 2021.
Scottish Education Secretary John Swinney said the decision was based on the disruption that Covid has caused to the education system rather than safety concerns.
The move means that pupils' final grades will be based on the judgement of their teachers.
In Wales, GCSEs, AS and A-level assessments will be done in classrooms under teacher supervision.
What model will be followed in Northern Ireland?
'Unacceptable delays' in Special Educational Needs support
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
Principals of Catholic schools have criticised "inappropriate and unacceptable delays" in getting support for children with special educational needs (SEN).
That is a key finding from a Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) report.
It said "little progress" had been made in addressing many problems for schools and pupils.
There are about 67,000 children with SEN in Northern Ireland's schools - about one-fifth of the school population.
Will this be something MLAs ask the minister about today?
You can read this story in full here.
Committee opens to the public
Committee Chair Chris Lyttle opens the meeting to the public and brings members to order.
Some MLAs are joining the meeting remotely by video link to assist with social distancing requirements.
Mr Lyttle takes the members through some items of committee business.
The first item on the agenda is ministerial briefing on restart issues, curriculum delivery, examination contingency, budget 2021-22.
What's on the Education agenda?
Here's an overview of what's coming up at the Education Committee.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today, MLAs gather, socially distanced of course, in their respective committees.
We'll be joining the Education Committee this morning for a briefing from Education Minister Peter Weir on examinations and school restart plans for 2021.
In the afternoon, the Committee for the Executive Office will be joined by members of the House of Lords Committee on Common Frameworks Scrutiny Committee to discuss the latest Brexit developments.
For all of this, and more, join us from 09:30.