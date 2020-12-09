The minister has to leave the meeting at 11:00, so it’s time to get stuck straight into questions.

Chris Lyttle of Alliance kicks things off.

He has “profound concerns about” a number of issues, including school closures.

Mr Lyttle reads a letter he has received from a principal who tested positive for Covid-19 and believes they caught it in the school environment.

Why has the minister not planned an early, short closure of schools?

Peter Weir responds that “face-to-face teaching is better for our pupils than remote learning”.

The minister adds that for “many parents” closing schools early would create “enormous complications” in terms of childcare.

“There are risks within every situation, but whenever this issue was discussed, the analysis from the medical experts are that at best any form of school closure the impact may be uncertain,” says Mr Weir.

Most schools will close for the term on Friday 18 December 2020, says the minister, adding that it’s “not uniform across the system”.