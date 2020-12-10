Stormont ministers are due to meet later on today before the end of the two-week lockdown in Northern Ireland. Tighter restrictions put in place on 27 November to curb the spread of Covid-19 will end at 23:59 GMT on Thursday. That means non-essential retail, close-contact services such as hairdressers, and some parts of the hospitality sector can resume trading from Friday. But the health minister said Northern Ireland was entering a "potentially dangerous phase" of the pandemic. Speaking on Wednesday, Robin Swann warned: "There is a real risk that over the festive season discipline will slip further." You can read more on that story here .
