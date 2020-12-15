Stewart Dickson of Alliance says “EU funds have made a considerable contribution to tourism projects” in NI.
What action is the minister taking to ensure similar support remains at the end of the transition period?
Diane Dodds says she hopes the “wider range of funding” would support tourism, particularly in border counties.
The minister explains that she is preparing a paper for the executive about the “like-for-like” EU replacement funding that has been promised by the British government.
'Extend the Wild Atlantic Way?'
Sinead McLaughlin of the SDLP asks the minister if she has spoken to the Irish government about a continuation of the Wild Atlantic Way through the north coast, "because the brand is so strong worldwide".
Diane Dodds says the NI Tourist Board lunched its own branding last year; Embrace a Giant Spirit.
The minister adds, "this is the brand that we will be using".
Steve Aiken of the UUP asks what steps the minister is taking to ensure that NI's airports will be equally well-supported as Dublin Airport.
The minister says she has had recent discussions with Belfast International Airport about routes to North America and with Belfast City Airport about flights to Europe.
'Driving forward our marketing campaigns in GB'
Caoimhe Archibald is the chair of the Economy Committee.
The Sinn Féin MLA asks what is being done to market “experience packages” to boost tourism.
There’s been an increase in tourists from the Republic of Ireland in NI during the pandemic, responds the minister.
“We will be continuing that marketing with Tourism NI,” says Diane Dodds, “to support our tourism industry”.
How can NI’s centenary year be used to improve tourism, asks DUP MLA Gary Middleton.
There will be differing views on the centenary, says Minister Dodds, but she adds that there can be common ground “to look forward to the new economy for NI in the future”.
“We will, vaccine and Covid allowing, we will be driving forward our marketing campaigns in GB,” says Mrs Dodds.
NSMC Tourism statement
Next on the agenda is a statement from Economy Minister Diane Dodds on a North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting on tourism.
This was held by video conference on 25 November.
The minister outlines some of the matters discussed at the meeting .
They included the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism industry and preparations made by Tourism Ireland ahead of Brexit.
The ministers received a presentation from Tourism Ireland on its future goals.
The next meeting will be in early 2021.
Provision of free period products in all schools
Speaker Alex Maskey opens the meeting to the public and brings members to order
The first item of business is a petition calling for the the provision of free period products in all schools.
InterTradeIreland and Invest NI
Committee Chair Caoimhe Archibald asks what is being done by the executive and InterTradeIreland to help businesses prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period.
The minister says InterTrade has a number of programmes that it uses to help businesses to prepare for this.
Diane Dodds adds, that alongside the work bring done by Invest NI, this has proved "important in helping businesses to prepare".
DUP MLA Gordon Dunne is up next.
He asks his party colleague what is being done to ensure there is no "overlap between the efforts of InterTrade and Invest NI in supporting businesses during the pandemic".
Mrs Dodds details some of the work carried out by InterTrade.
"They mainly work with much, much smaller businesses," she explains.
NSMC meeting on trade and business development
Diane Dodds hasn't finished her stint this morning just yet.
She's back on her feet - this time to deliver a statement on a North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting about trade and business development.
The economy minister says the meeting was held in Armagh by video conference on 25 November.
Conor Murphy, the Finance Minister, was also in attendance on behalf of the executive.
Ministers discussed cooperation between InterTradeIreland in their support of businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, says Mrs Dodds.
The end of the Brexit transition period was also on the agenda, she adds.
NSMC ministers also approved a number of appointments to the InterTradeIreland board.
The council will meet again in Spring 2021.
Chris Lyttle of Alliance brings the petition to the chamber “on behalf go the 5,000 people that have signed it” and the Homeless Period Belfast Menstruation Matters.
The East Belfast MLA reads out personal testimonies from young people.
Mr Lyttle is the Chair of the Education Committee and say he will be submitting it to the speaker for consideration and response from the education minister.
What's on today's agenda?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
As today is the final plenary session pencilled in before the Christmas recess, it’s going to be a busy one.
The economy minister will kick start events with statements on two North South Ministerial Council meetings about tourism and business development.
Peter Weir, the Education Minister, is then expected to update MLAs on examination plans for 2021.
At 14:00 the health and infrastructure ministers will be in the chamber for Question Time.
Later in the afternoon, the justice minister will move her Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bill to its consideration stage.
After all of that, the Executive Office will then deliver its report on the impact of Brexit on local councils.
It’s going to be a blockbuster day of political action, so do stay with us.
Updates from 10:30.