Committee Chair Caoimhe Archibald asks what is being done by the executive and InterTradeIreland to help businesses prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period.

The minister says InterTrade has a number of programmes that it uses to help businesses to prepare for this.

Diane Dodds adds, that alongside the work bring done by Invest NI, this has proved "important in helping businesses to prepare".

DUP MLA Gordon Dunne is up next.

He asks his party colleague what is being done to ensure there is no "overlap between the efforts of InterTrade and Invest NI in supporting businesses during the pandemic".

Mrs Dodds details some of the work carried out by InterTrade.

"They mainly work with much, much smaller businesses," she explains.