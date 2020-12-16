Stormont
Live

Minister updates MLAs on Covid business support

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. What's on the economy agenda?

    NI Assembly
  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning Diane Dodds, the Economy Minister, is joining the Economy Committee to provide an update on Covid business support schemes.

    Stormont
    In the afternoon, officials will be updating the Executive Office Committee on the latest developments regarding Brexit.

    It's going to be another action packed day of politics, so stay with us for live coverage from 10:00.

