Stormont Live: MLAs debate the Brexit agreement

'Brexit driven by narrow English nationalist motives'
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald says there is "no mandate for Brexit, that is being foisted on the people of the north".
"This assembly has not consented to Brexit," she says.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Ms Archibald quotes Manufacturing NI, saying it is "the first trade deal which makes trade more difficult than the current status quo".
"Brexit is an agenda driven by narrow English nationalist motives and the harking back to the days of an empire long gone. Its casualties are our business and economy."
She says NI will suffer as it has previously been "a net beneficiary of EU funding".
Assembly 'unified in commitment to best outcome'
BBCCopyright: BBC
The first minister says that while for "various reasons" all Stormont parties have held different views on Brexit, they are "unified in their commitment" to securing the best Brexit outcomes for NI.
"Whilst acknowledging those differences it is equally important to recognise that as with members in this chamber, we have been unified in our commitment in securing the best possible outcomes for our communities, businesses and citizens," says Arlene Foster.
The DUP leader says the executive has been clear in it's engagement with the UK government and the EU.
She states that the best outcomes will be achieved through "a comprehensive future relationship agreement".
"An agreement which minimises the impact on our society, our businesses and economy and allows Northern Ireland to prosper."
First minister makes opening remarks
BBCCopyright: BBC
First Minister Arlene Foster opens the debate saying the text for the Brexit deal is extensive and will require "careful legal scrutiny" by legal advisors.
She paraphrases Winston Churchill saying: "It's not the beginning of the end, it's the end of the beginning."
Mrs Foster says the assembly has got "limited time" to "fully scrutinise the implications of the agreement and the proposed bill", describing the situation as "regrettable".
"As an executive we felt that it was important the Assembly had the opportunity to have their say," she adds.
Let proceedings begin...
The Speaker Alex Maskey has opened proceedings explaining the debate is due to last three hours and each speaker will have ten minutes to make their points.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Recommended reading...
You can get all the background to today's debate here.
Live Reporting
Jordan Kenny and Laura McDaid
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Brexit driven by narrow English nationalist motives'
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald says there is "no mandate for Brexit, that is being foisted on the people of the north".
"This assembly has not consented to Brexit," she says.
Ms Archibald quotes Manufacturing NI, saying it is "the first trade deal which makes trade more difficult than the current status quo".
"Brexit is an agenda driven by narrow English nationalist motives and the harking back to the days of an empire long gone. Its casualties are our business and economy."
She says NI will suffer as it has previously been "a net beneficiary of EU funding".
Assembly 'unified in commitment to best outcome'
The first minister says that while for "various reasons" all Stormont parties have held different views on Brexit, they are "unified in their commitment" to securing the best Brexit outcomes for NI.
"Whilst acknowledging those differences it is equally important to recognise that as with members in this chamber, we have been unified in our commitment in securing the best possible outcomes for our communities, businesses and citizens," says Arlene Foster.
The DUP leader says the executive has been clear in it's engagement with the UK government and the EU.
She states that the best outcomes will be achieved through "a comprehensive future relationship agreement".
"An agreement which minimises the impact on our society, our businesses and economy and allows Northern Ireland to prosper."
First minister makes opening remarks
First Minister Arlene Foster opens the debate saying the text for the Brexit deal is extensive and will require "careful legal scrutiny" by legal advisors.
She paraphrases Winston Churchill saying: "It's not the beginning of the end, it's the end of the beginning."
Mrs Foster says the assembly has got "limited time" to "fully scrutinise the implications of the agreement and the proposed bill", describing the situation as "regrettable".
"As an executive we felt that it was important the Assembly had the opportunity to have their say," she adds.
Let proceedings begin...
The Speaker Alex Maskey has opened proceedings explaining the debate is due to last three hours and each speaker will have ten minutes to make their points.
Recommended reading...
You can get all the background to today's debate here.
And even more info here from our Business and Economics Editor John Campbell.
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
The Assembly has returned early from Christmas recess to debate the Brexit trade deal agreed between the UK and the EU.
MLAs are meeting after the speaker approved a request from the first and deputy first ministers.
The motion will not be legally binding but "takes note" of the trade deal.
The action kicks off at 12:00 GMT. Do stay with us.