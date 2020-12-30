Stormont Live: MLAs debate the Brexit agreement

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald says there is "no mandate for Brexit, that is being foisted on the people of the north".

"This assembly has not consented to Brexit," she says.

Ms Archibald quotes Manufacturing NI, saying it is "the first trade deal which makes trade more difficult than the current status quo".

"Brexit is an agenda driven by narrow English nationalist motives and the harking back to the days of an empire long gone. Its casualties are our business and economy."

She says NI will suffer as it has previously been "a net beneficiary of EU funding".