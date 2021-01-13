SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan asks the minister about safety measures for staff in special schools who are “directly exposed to vulnerable children”.

Peter Weir responds that “across the board” the level of Covid-19 infection among teachers “would suggest the level of positive testing for Covid is pretty much the same throughout”.

“There is a considerable level of cross-contamination in terms of infection between adults,” says the minister.

“There is a considerable level between pupils."

But Mr Weir says "there is very, very little evidence, and very rare cases where there is a direct transfer between the children and staff".