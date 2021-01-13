SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan asks the minister about safety measures for staff in special schools who are “directly exposed to vulnerable children”.
Peter Weir responds that “across the board” the level of Covid-19 infection among teachers “would suggest the level of positive testing for Covid is pretty much the same throughout”.
“There is a considerable level of cross-contamination in terms of infection between adults,” says the minister.
“There is a considerable level between pupils."
But Mr Weir says "there is very, very little evidence, and very rare cases where there is a direct transfer between the children and staff".
'Do parents need confidence that schools are safe?'
East Belfast MLA Robin Newton is up next to question his DUP colleague Peter Weir.
“Is there a need to give parents the confidence that they can safely send their children to school?” he asks.
“The experience of the first lockdown was a sharp learning curve,” responds the education minister in response to remote learning.
“I would say that schools are a very safe place,” says Mr Weir.
“Nowhere is entirely risk free, but the actions that we’re taking are not on the basis of particularly what is happening in the classroom, but on the wider context to which schools being open contributed to the situation.”
Will teaching staff be included in vaccine prioritisation?
Deputy committee chair Karen Mullan asks if teachers will be included in the Covid-19 vaccination prioritisation list.
Education Minister Peter Weir outlines that the UK prioritisation list has been constricted by the JCVI (The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation).
While he doesn’t see NI going on a “solo run” in terms of vaccine rollout, Mr Weir says there would be benefits in vaccinating teachers to enable the continuation of school learning.
The Sinn Féin MLA also asks if there has been any additional support provided to special schools since last week’s announcement.
Ricky Irwin, an official from the Education Department, takes up the question.
“We met with the strategic leadership group for special schools on Friday past,” says Mr Irwin.
“We have issued updated guidance through the EA (Education Authority),” he explains, adding “we have been providing ongoing support to school leaders”.
“That meeting should have happened before Friday,” replies Karen Mullan.
'Greater number of school admission appeals expected'
Deputy chair of the committee, Karen Mullan, is up next to question the minister.
Joining by video link, she also focuses in on the issue of post-primary transfer tests.
The Sinn Féin MLA asks, “Will AQE holding the test on 27 February impact on any delay of the admissions process that has already been changed?”
“I don’t think that we can see any particular delay within that,” responds the minister.
Peter Weir says “the aim throughout this is to ensure that in the later stages in June that everybody receives their place”.
“I would anticipate there will be a much greater number of parents appealing under exceptional circumstances,” he adds.
As a result, Mr Weir says there will be additional support provided to the appeals process.
'Public health applies to everything'
Committee chair Chris Lyttle turns to the issue of post-primary school transfer tests.
These are tests which are used by the majority of grammar schools to select pupils.
Last week it was announced that all but one post-primary test would be cancelled, if public health conditions allow.
“Public health applies to everything,” says Education Minister Peter Weir.
“If there is a public health call to be made, it is public health that makes that direct call,” he adds.
Exam contingency plans 'hopefully announced by end of month'
It’s now time for questions to the minister, starting with committee chair Chris Lyttle.
He asks what grounds has the minister “sought it necessary to cancel A-level and GCSE examinations".
Peter Weir responds that “there will be a lot of anxiety out there”.
“The best case scenario in all cases is that examinations take place,” says the minister, adding that “two things have made that untenable”.
He refers to the “six weeks” of remote learning, which he says “creates a level of disruption” in preparation for June examinations.
“The overriding desire is to ensure that students in NI are not disadvantaged,” says Mr Weir.
Alliance's Chris Lyttle asks when the alternative grading approach will be set out.
“I hope to do that by the end of the month,” responds Peter Weir.
People had to “work very quickly last year” says the minister, adding that as a result some people “got a very unfair level of grading”.
'A need for fair results'
The education minister then outlines that schools are remaining open for vulnerable children, or those whose parents are key workers.
Peter Weir says “the number of children that will be directly in school is likely to be considerably higher than was in the first lockdown period”.
He adds that “the level of severity of lockdown is not quite what it was in March last year”.
“Schools themselves represent a low risk,” says the education minister.
Turning to examinations, Mr Weir says there is work ongoing in this area by CCEA, the examination body.
He adds that he hopes to have more details on examination contingency plans by the end of the month.
“The position is that the benchmark by which the 2021 cohort is graded will effectively be the same as 2020,” says Mr Weir.
He adds that “whatever the methodology is used” there is a need for “fair results”.
'Prioritise education and the needs of our young people'
Education Minister Peter Weir joins the committee remotely by video link.
He begins his brief by telling MLAs that during the pandemic, ministers have "sought to prioritise education and the needs of our young people".
"There have been wider measures that have been taken than any of us would have liked to have taken in that regard,” he adds.
The minister outlines some of the measures which were implemented under the latest round of restrictions, including the closure of schools until mid-February.
As a result, pupils and teachers have moved to remote, online learning.
Mr Weir says “clearly irrespective of the wider pictures about schools, remote learning has been used throughout a range of schools during the first term, where pupils have had to self-isolate”.
“We are in a better position in terms of remote learning than some other jurisdictions,” says the education minister, and refers to the C2K school network system.
Committee opens to the public
Committee chair, Chris Lyttle, opens the meeting to the public and brings members to order.
After running through some general committee business, Mr Lyttle introduces this morning's first witnesses.
MLAs are being briefed on examinations, school closures and post-primary transfer tests by:
What's on the education agenda?
Here's a brief summary of what you can expect at today's meeting.
