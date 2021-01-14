The committee meeting is opened to the public by the clerk - an unusual move, however both the chair and deputy chair are unable to attend the meeting in person. Pam Cameron, the deputy chair of the committee, joins the meeting remotely. Members nominate Paula Bradshaw to lead today’s proceedings. The Alliance MLA begins by sending the committee's best wishes to chair Colm Gildernew following a recent family bereavement. After running through some generic committee business, they turn to the first item of business. It’s a briefing from the Health Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Health Committee opens to public
The committee meeting is opened to the public by the clerk - an unusual move, however both the chair and deputy chair are unable to attend the meeting in person.
Pam Cameron, the deputy chair of the committee, joins the meeting remotely.
Members nominate Paula Bradshaw to lead today’s proceedings.
The Alliance MLA begins by sending the committee's best wishes to chair Colm Gildernew following a recent family bereavement.
After running through some generic committee business, they turn to the first item of business.
It’s a briefing from the Health Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride.
What is the Covid situation in NI?
Earlier this week the Department of Health published it’s vaccination plans.
As of Tuesday evening, the health minister said that more than 100,000 Covid-19 vaccinations had been issued in Northern Ireland.
Robin Swann added that, of that figure, 91,419 people had received their first vaccine dose.
Around 95% of care home residents have had their first dose and about 20% of those aged over 80 have received their first dose.
At present, Northern Ireland is half way through a six week lockdown.
BBC News NI understands that the executive is due to meet today to discuss plans to make international arrivals into NI produce a negative Covid-19 test before departure.
The proposals have been submitted by the health minister, and it may well something he is questioned about at this morning's Health Committee meeting.
What's on the health agenda?
Take a look at what you can expect from today’s meeting.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning Health Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride are briefing the Health Committee.
They’ll be providing members with a brief on the current Covid-19 situation.
MLAs will also be asking departmental officials for updates on coronavirus regulations.
Live coverage starts at 09:30.