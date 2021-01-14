NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly Paula Bradshaw is leading today’s proceedings Image caption: Paula Bradshaw is leading today’s proceedings

The committee meeting is opened to the public by the clerk - an unusual move, however both the chair and deputy chair are unable to attend the meeting in person.

Pam Cameron, the deputy chair of the committee, joins the meeting remotely.

Members nominate Paula Bradshaw to lead today’s proceedings.

The Alliance MLA begins by sending the committee's best wishes to chair Colm Gildernew following a recent family bereavement.

After running through some generic committee business, they turn to the first item of business.

It’s a briefing from the Health Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride.