Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Today MLAs are back in the chamber for their first plenary session of the year.

The first and deputy first ministers are due in the chamber to discuss what happened at the latest North-South Ministerial Council and the agriculture and justice ministers will appear for Question Time.

Tori Watson Copyright: Tori Watson

A large portion of the day is likely to be spent on the final stage of the Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bill which is being brought froward by Naomi Long, the Alliance Justice Minister.

The live action starts at 12:00. Stay with us until then.