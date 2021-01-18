Stormont
Live

North-South Ministerial Council statement

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    Today MLAs are back in the chamber for their first plenary session of the year.

    The first and deputy first ministers are due in the chamber to discuss what happened at the latest North-South Ministerial Council and the agriculture and justice ministers will appear for Question Time.

    Stormont
    Copyright: Tori Watson

    A large portion of the day is likely to be spent on the final stage of the Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bill which is being brought froward by Naomi Long, the Alliance Justice Minister.

    The live action starts at 12:00. Stay with us until then.

Back to top