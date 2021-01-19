Speaker of the house Alex Maskey opens the plenary session to the public and brings members to order.

The first item of business is a petition to introduce a 40 mph speed zone on the A48 for the Cotton Community.

It’s brought to the chamber by DUP MLA Alex Easton.

“It’s not the biggest petition in the world, it only has 100 names,” says the MLA, but adds that it is needed because the road “is the main thoroughfare from Donaghadee going to Bangor, Newtownards and indeed Belfast”.

The petition asks the infrastructure minister to reduce the speed limit from 60mph.

Following that brief piece of business, the speaker moves members to the next item on the agenda.

It's an update from the Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots on a recent North-South Ministerial Council regarding agricultural issues.