A brief summary of what you can expect from today's meeting of the Education Committee.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
What's on at the Education Committee?
A brief summary of what you can expect from today's meeting of the Education Committee.
Good morning
Welcome to this morning's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It's an early start today with the Education Committee hearing from school principals and the teaching unions about the impact of Covid-19 on school closure and examinations.
This afternoon, the Executive Office Committee has a briefing from officials on historical institutional abuse.
The Education Committee meets at 09:00. Do stay with us.