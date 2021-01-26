Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly. This morning kicks off with a debate on the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on access to special educational needs support. At 14:00 we have Question Time with Education Minister Peter Weir. We are also standing by in case there is a statement on a report into mother-and-baby homes in NI. The assembly meets at 10:30. Do Join us then.
