Committee Chair Chris Lyttle opens the meeting to the public and brings members to order. Members have had a busy few days. Yesterday the assembly backed the committee's call for children with special educational needs (SEN) to continue to receive education and therapies during lockdowns. Today's meeting looks a little different as all committee members are joining virtually, via video link. This was a decision made last week at the Committee for Procedures. After running through some general committee business, the chairperson directs members to the first item of business. It’s a briefing on the departmental budget.
Officials attending, include:
Gary Fair, DE
Stephen Van Houten, DE
Philip Irwin, DE
What's on the Education Committee's agenda?
