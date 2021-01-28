Stormont
Live

Officials brief MLAs on future of agricultural funding

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Paisley's 'Catholic IRA' remark criticised by MPs

    Ian Paisley
    Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Ian Paisley has been criticised by the chair of a Westminster committee for referring to "the Catholic IRA".

    The comment was made during a meeting of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

    Conservative MP Simon Hoare told Mr Paisley the remark was not "conducive to moving things forward".

    Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry asked to be disassociated from the remark by Mr Paisley, the North Antrim MP.

    Read more on this story here.

  2. What's on the Agriculture Committee's agenda?

    NI Assembly
  3. Good morning

    Stormont
    Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    We've got the Agriculture Committee this morning, including a briefing on future farming funding.

    This afternoon, the Director General of the NI Prison Service, Ronnie Armour, will be at the Justice Committee.

    The Agriculture meeting kicks off at 09:55. Do stay with us.

