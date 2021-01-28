PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Ian Paisley has been criticised by the chair of a Westminster committee for referring to "the Catholic IRA".

The comment was made during a meeting of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

Conservative MP Simon Hoare told Mr Paisley the remark was not "conducive to moving things forward".

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry asked to be disassociated from the remark by Mr Paisley, the North Antrim MP.

Read more on this story here.