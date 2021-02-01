Health Committee chair Colm Gildernew opens the debate.

"As of 1 January, 775 of our care home residents had died with Covid-19, some 40% of all registered Covid-related deaths," the Sinn Féin MLA begins.

The committee decided in July to begin an inquiry.

Mr Gildernew says many of the questions raised, such as staff terms and conditions, to funding and regulation "brought the wider question of adult social care reform into sharp focus".

On visiting, the committee considered "the vital importance of retaining meaningful contact" between relatives and residents, noting that "risk had to be managed".

The committee has recommended daily testing of everyone entering the care home.

On access to PPE, there were worrying reports on lack of supplies in the early spring but by May supplies to care homes had stabilised.

"Caring for dying residents and grieving relatives," has undoubtedly had an effect on the mental health of care home staff," the committee chair adds.

"Communications and engagement issues" between the HSE (Health and Safety Executive) and the homes "were central to criticisms raised with us," Mr Gildernew says.

"There is so much work to do," he says.