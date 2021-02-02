bbc Copyright: bbc

Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

On this morning's agenda, we have a statement from Education Minister Peter Weir on alternative arrangements for the 2021 GCE and GCSE exams.

Later, MLAs will debate the final stage of Jim Allister's Functioning of Government Bill.

Today's Question Time is with the Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon.

It all kicks off at 10:30. Do join us then.