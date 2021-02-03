“Businesses still are in turmoil and are looking for all the support they can get,” says UUP MLA John Stewart.
He asks the officials about the Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme (CRBSS).
It's made up of two parts.
The first relates to businesses that have been forced to close due to the health restrictions, while the second part of the scheme aims to support businesses that are part of a supply chain to those that have had to shut their doors.
“The finance minister’s announcement yesterday, confirmed budget has been made available for grants to pay up until 5 March,” responds Paul Grocott.
The Economy Department official explains that this support scheme is different to the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme (LRRSS), as it is tied to health regulations.
“As soon as the regulations extend, it automatically increases,” says Mr Grocott.
Support for the newly self-employed
As committee chair, Caoimhe Archbald has the first question.
She asks about the possibility of putting in place an additional scheme, "for example a hardship fund to open up for those who have been excluded from other schemes".
Paul Grocott says decisions are made by the executive and there are "ongoing conversations".
"The challenge with new schemes is that they are complicated and take time to deliver," adds the departmental official.
Dr Archibald asks if any consideration has been given to expanding support "for the newly self-employed since 2019".
The provision for the newly-self employed is "more generous than what's provided" by the equivalent schemes in Scotland or Wales, the official replies.
The committee chair asks about the position of wet pubs that missed out on payments because they opened with an outdoor service for some time over the summer.
"By and large, the principle is, if the bar was closed they were paid, if they were open in any capacity that particular week then they weren't," explains departmental official Keith Forster.
'An unprecedented level of support'
Paul Grocott provides “a very quick overview” of the department’s spending.
Around £365m of essential support has been provided by the department “into the economy”, says the official.
He says that has reached over 30,000 businesses and says there are currently six live schemes that are open for applications.
“Across the piece, there is an unprecedented level of support,” adds Mr Grocott.
“Hopefully now, with the roll-out of the vaccine, we’re positioning the economy in the strongest possible place to pivot towards recovery.”
What Covid-19 support has been agreed?
Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI business correspondent
On Tuesday, the executive agreed to allocated a further £106m of Covid and non-Covid funding to departments.
It followed an announcement from Finance Minister Conor Murphy that almost £300m in funding to tackle Covid-19 pressures in this financial year remained unspent, and urged ministers bring forward proposals.
Of the cash announced yesterday, £10.4m is to go to the student hardship fund, £15m will go to Translink, and £12m has been allocated to extend the three existing business support schemes.
In relation to remaining unallocated funding, Conor Murphy said he has reiterated calls for ministers to submit further proposals “to assist people, and businesses, particularly those who have so far not benefited from financial support”.
Committee opens to the public
Committee chair Caoimhe Archibald calls the members to order.
Most of them are joining the meeting by video link.
The Sinn Féin MLA runs through come initial items of business.
The first briefing of the day comes from Department for the Economy official Paul Grocott on Covid-19 financial support schemes.
PM urges EU action to ease Brexit tensions in NI
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for "urgent action" from the EU amid rising tensions over post-Brexit checks at Northern Ireland ports.
UK and EU leaders are to hold talks to try to resolve the trade issues between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Checks on goods were suspended on Tuesday after threats to staff.
The UK government wrote to the European Commission overnight, calling for temporary lighter enforcement of the rules to be extended until early 2023.
