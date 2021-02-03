Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Bodies representing grammar schools and drama teachers across NI have called on the education minister to reverse a decision banning WJEC qualifications.

Peter Weir has told schools they can no longer offer WJEC qualifications from September 2022.

Both the Governing Bodies Association (GBA) and NI Drama have urged the minister to reconsider his decision.

WJEC is the Welsh Exam Board - schools in Northern Ireland currently offer AS and A-levels in 16 subjects through it.

You can read more on this here.