Dr Denis McMahon says former Minister Edwin Poots called him again at midday on 1 February.
"He said he was formally registering his concerns about the health, safety and security of DAERA (Agriculture Department) staff" working at points of entry.
The DAERA official says he then spoke to a PSNI officer who confirmed that police were gathering information and organising a stakeholders meeting for the next day, which Dr McMahon attended.
Also on 1 February, Mr Poots met with officials from Mid and East Antrim and Belfast councils.
Incidents involving graffiti and reports of registration numbers having been recorded were discussed.
The meeting also heard of feedback from "young staff feeling threatened," primarily around Larne.
On the evening of 1 February, the minister rang Dr McMahon stating that he wanted to see staff stood down at Larne and Belfast ports.
"He started that he was very concerned about risks posed to staff" and that he was not convinced that the the PSNI had a a full understanding of the risks "based on the continuing feedback he had ben receiving".
'Staff are very concerned about recent developments'
Denis McMahon begins by condemning any threats against public servants doing their work.
"Our staff are very concerned about recent developments so we don't want to make matters worse by inadvertently creating publicity that could be unhelpful in drawing further attention to them," says the permanent secretary.
Mr McMahon outlines some of the background to the withdrawal of staff from the ports.
He says that graffiti appeared on 21 January threatening port staff.
On 28 January at meeting of local government representatives, where DAERA (Agriculture Department) staff were present, the issue of the seriousness of the threat to workers was raised.
Mr McMahon says the former DAERA Minister Edwin Poots called him to express his concern about the safety of staff.
He referred to contacts with political colleagues at a range of locations "and other stakeholders who reported threats".
Mr Poots subsequently contacted the police to provide details.
What's been happening at Belfast and Larne ports?
The Agriculture Department runs checks on animals and food moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland under NI Protocol rules.
It temporarily suspended physical checks at the ports of Belfast and Larne on Monday evening.
The move followed a decision by Mid and East Antrim Council, which provided around a dozen environmental health officers to Larne Port, to withdraw its staff.
The council said it had done so because of threatening graffiti near the port and allegations of other intimidation.
The PSNI later said there was no suggestion of involvement by loyalist paramilitary groups and no evidence to support claims that staff licence plate numbers had been recorded.
Committee opens to public
Committee Chair Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public.
Members are joining remotely by video link.
The Sinn Féin MLA jumps straight to the first item on today's agenda which is a briefing on the withdrawal of staff from Belfast and Larne ports.
Officials leading the update include:
On the Agriculture Committee agenda
Good Morning
Welcome to our live coverage of Thursday at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, we'll be joining the Agriculture Committee for briefings on fishing and direct payments to farmers.
This afternoon, the Justice Committee will be hearing from representatives of Northern Ireland's barristers on the Criminal Justice (Committal Reform) Bill.
The initial part of the Agriculture Committee meeting is in closed session. It isn't due to open to the public until 10:00 but we'll take you there just as soon as we can.
Do stay with us for live updates through the day.