The DUP's Christopher Stalford tells MLAs he remembers the Ormeau killings which "cast a very long shadow". However, he adds while members draw up Covid legislation it is up to the police to enforce them. He warns MLAs they are in danger of undermining the PSNI.
Live Reporting
Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
'Dangerous road'
The DUP's Christopher Stalford tells MLAs he remembers the Ormeau killings which "cast a very long shadow".
However, he adds while members draw up Covid legislation it is up to the police to enforce them.
He warns MLAs they are in danger of undermining the PSNI.
Former journalist remembers
The former UTV journalist-turned-MLA Mike Nesbitt tells the house he remembers the day of the shooting clearly as he was working.
"I remember the utter brutality," he says.
'Disproportionate response'
Thomas Buchanan of the DUP (below) says "the police have a very difficult job to do when it comes to policing the Covid regulations".
He says there was group of people who were "in blatant breach of the "Covid regulations" and that police had a duty to intervene
Matthew O'Toole of the SDLP says "context is everything when policing".
He says that 25 years on the families of those killed still have no justice.
Mr O'Toole says that many people who saw the pictures on social media will believe that the police response was disproportionate".
Ormeau commemoration incident
Gerry Kelly raises the issue of the PSNI at the Ormeau Road bookies shooting commemoration.
He compares the behaviour of the police at this incident with a loyalist demonstration in east Belfast.
He asks: "What is the policy? Who was in charge? Who was responsible for what we've seen there?"
Speaker Maskey opens the meeting
Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
He takes the members through some initial business before turning to the first items on the agenda.
The Dup's Christopher Stalford has a point of order. He wants to see ministers reply to members' questions "promptly and without delay".
He makes particular reference to the Health Minister, Robin Swann.
The speaker then issues a warning to members about how debates have been conducted recently and expresses "concerns about the nature and tone" of some comments members have made about each other.
Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly has a matter of the day concerning an incident at memorial event in Belfast.
What's on the agenda today?
Good Morning
Welcome to Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today's business includes the second stage of the Protection from Stalking Bill and debates on the coronavirus regulations.
There are also questions to the first minister and to the justice and agriculture ministers.
The action starts earlier than usual for a Monday. Do join us at 10:30.