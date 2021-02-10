The DUP's Robin Newton is up next with his questions on summer schools and vaccinations for teachers in special schools.

The education minister says last summer, some 50 schools volunteered to help run academic catch-up activities and something similar this year could involve organisations beyond schools, and other Stormont departments.

On vaccinations, Ricky Irwin from the Department of Education says health officials have taken the lead and a list was being drawn up of the most extremely clinically vulnerable children and the staff who look after them "in close proximity for a prolonged period of time".