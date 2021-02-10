The DUP's Robin Newton is up next with his questions on summer schools and vaccinations for teachers in special schools.
The education minister says last summer, some 50 schools volunteered to help run academic catch-up activities and something similar this year could involve organisations beyond schools, and other Stormont departments.
On vaccinations, Ricky Irwin from the Department of Education says health officials have taken the lead and a list was being drawn up of the most extremely clinically vulnerable children and the staff who look after them "in close proximity for a prolonged period of time".
'Toys out of the pram?'
The minister says he'll take questions from the members .
The areas for discussion are:
"Redoing" the academic year
Qualifications
Vaccinations
WJEC ( Welsh exam board qualifications)
Pat Sheehan of Sinn Féin has the first questions.
Referring to the minister's decision to stop schools in NI using WJEC qualifications, Mr Sheehan says "the talk is you threw the toys out of the pram"
He says it has reduced options for students and asks Mr Weir to "revisit the issue".
Mr Weir says he felt "no personal slight" when the Welsh government decided not to hold exams this year.
He says there is a concern with the long-term "trajectory" of the Welsh exam system.
On the restarting of schools, the minister says there "is nothing definitive at this point" as no decisions have been taken.
He says the executive will make a decision, possibly around 18 February.
Welsh exams board calls for NI A-levels ban to be reversed
While we are waiting for Education Minister Peter Weir, here's a story they will be looking at today:
The chief executive of the Welsh exams board WJEC has asked the education minister to reverse a decision banning its qualifications in Northern Ireland.
Education Committee meeting opens
Committee chair Chris Lyttle opens the meeting to the public.
The Alliance assembly member calls the meeting to order and runs through some initial committee business.
The first briefing of the day will be with Education Minister Peter Weir.
He's joined by Department of Education (DE) officials Ricky Irwin, Karen McCullough and Janis Scallon.
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we’re joining members of the Education Committee for a briefing from Education Minister Peter Weir on examinations and school closures.
This afternoon, the Executive Office has a joint meeting with a committee from the Irish parliament to discuss the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.
The Education Committee kicks off at 09:00, so do join us then.