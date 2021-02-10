Stormont
Live

Education minister briefs MLAs on schools and exams

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Robin Sheeran and Caroline McClatchey

All times stated are UK

  1. Summer schools and vaccinations

    The DUP's Robin Newton is up next with his questions on summer schools and vaccinations for teachers in special schools.

    The education minister says last summer, some 50 schools volunteered to help run academic catch-up activities and something similar this year could involve organisations beyond schools, and other Stormont departments.

    On vaccinations, Ricky Irwin from the Department of Education says health officials have taken the lead and a list was being drawn up of the most extremely clinically vulnerable children and the staff who look after them "in close proximity for a prolonged period of time".

    Robin Newton
    Copyright: NIA

  2. 'Toys out of the pram?'

    The minister says he'll take questions from the members .

    The areas for discussion are:

    • "Redoing" the academic year
    • Qualifications
    • Vaccinations
    • WJEC ( Welsh exam board qualifications)
    Witnesses
    Copyright: NI Assembly

    Pat Sheehan of Sinn Féin has the first questions.

    Referring to the minister's decision to stop schools in NI using WJEC qualifications, Mr Sheehan says "the talk is you threw the toys out of the pram"

    He says it has reduced options for students and asks Mr Weir to "revisit the issue".

    Mr Weir says he felt "no personal slight" when the Welsh government decided not to hold exams this year.

    He says there is a concern with the long-term "trajectory" of the Welsh exam system.

    On the restarting of schools, the minister says there "is nothing definitive at this point" as no decisions have been taken.

    He says the executive will make a decision, possibly around 18 February.

  3. Welsh exams board calls for NI A-levels ban to be reversed

    Exam
    Copyright: BBC

    While we are waiting for Education Minister Peter Weir, here's a story they will be looking at today:

    The chief executive of the Welsh exams board WJEC has asked the education minister to reverse a decision banning its qualifications in Northern Ireland.

    Peter Weir has told schools they can no longer offer WJEC qualifications from September 2022.

    But WJEC chief executive Ian Morgan said Mr Weir's move would have "a significant and lasting impact".

    Pupils in Northern Ireland currently take 16 AS or A-level qualifications through WJEC in a range of subjects.

    You can read more on this story here.

  4. Education Committee meeting opens

    Chris Lyttle
    Copyright: NIA

    Committee chair Chris Lyttle opens the meeting to the public.

    The Alliance assembly member calls the meeting to order and runs through some initial committee business.

    The first briefing of the day will be with Education Minister Peter Weir.

    He's joined by Department of Education (DE) officials Ricky Irwin, Karen McCullough and Janis Scallon.

  5. What's on at the Education Committee

    Agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  6. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning we’re joining members of the Education Committee for a briefing from Education Minister Peter Weir on examinations and school closures.

    This afternoon, the Executive Office has a joint meeting with a committee from the Irish parliament to discuss the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.

    The Education Committee kicks off at 09:00, so do join us then.

Back to top