Colm Gildernew's first question is about what changes are being made to the Covid-19 strategy to avoid more cycles of lockdown and lifting of restrictions.

Health Minister Robin Swann says there has been a lot of learning from the first wave of the pandemic, and they have "massively up-scaled" the test, trace and protect (TTP) programme.

He says the average contact time is now six-and-a-half hours after a positive case.

At the peak of this wave in January, 12,000 cases were referred to TTP and contact success was 93.5%, he said.

Since January, there has been an increase in the average number of contacts from one to two-and-a-half people despite the current restrictions in place, he added.

Mr Swann also says testing is being rolled out elsewhere - in workplaces, special schools, meat factories, Translink - and waste water was also being tested.