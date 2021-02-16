Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order. He runs through some opening business before turning to the first items on the\nagenda. There are two public petitions being brought to the house. Jemma Dolan of Sinn Féin has a petition on a waste water treatment\nplant in Garrison, County Fermanagh. Joanne\nBunting of the DUP has one on sanctions for cyber bullying.
What's on at the assembly today?
Good Morning
Welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of events at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
MLAs recently voted to reduce the number of debates in the assembly chamber in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
There was no meeting of the assembly yesterday and today’s session will mostly be taken up by Question Time.
The assembly meets at 10:30. Do join us then.