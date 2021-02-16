NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.

He runs through some opening business before turning to the first items on the agenda.

There are two public petitions being brought to the house.

Jemma Dolan of Sinn Féin has a petition on a waste water treatment plant in Garrison, County Fermanagh.

Joanne Bunting of the DUP has one on sanctions for cyber bullying.