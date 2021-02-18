Committee chair Colm Gildernew opens the meeting to the\npublic. The Sinn Féin\nMLA takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first item on the agenda. It's a briefing on the Covid response and vulnerable children. The witnesses are: • Ms Eilís McDaniel, Department of Health • Mr Mark Lee, Department of Health • Mr Ricky Irwin, Department of Education • Mr Maurice Leeson, Health and Social Care Board • Ms Geraldine Teague, Public Health Agency
Vulnerable children briefing
What's on at the Health Committee?
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, the Health Committee has a briefing on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on vulnerable children.
This afternoon, we join members of the Public Accounts Committee as they take evidence for their inquiry into the Driver and Vehicle Agency.
The Health Committee kicks off at 09:30. Do stay with us.