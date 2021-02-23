Alliance MLA Andrew Muir asks what the implications will be if some other ministers follow through on what their public commitments have been and not to participate in their duty of north south cooperation.
The minister says "we are hearing a lot about the Good Friday Agreement" but, she says, there are three strands to the agreement.
She says" it is the responsibility and obligation on all of us to ensure that we live up to our responsibilities and duties in respect of all the strands.
Effects of Brexit on Waterways Ireland
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly asks the minister if she has had an opportunity to think about the impact of Brexit on NI Waterways.
Ms Mallon says that there were no day one issues at Waterways Ireland and it continued to carry on with business as usual. But she adds that EU directives will no longer apply, which could lead the an incremental divergence in legislation.
She adds that in the short term, rules will remain the same. Any additional procurement regime will bring added administration.
The minister says EU funding will no longer be available in the North apart from Peace Plus, which the EU has committed to providing.
Inland Waterways Briefing
Ms Mallon says the meeting was held on 3 February.
There was only one item on the agenda.
John McDonagh was appointed CEO of Waterways Ireland for a term of four years.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Cathal Boylan of Sinn Féin asks about developments on the Middletown to Monaghan greenway.
The minister says an application for EU INTERREG funding for the project has been successful and just under 5m euros has been allocated for the cost of the greenway.
Alex Maskey opens the meeting
Ni AssemblyCopyright: Ni Assembly
Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
He takes them through some initial housekeeping before turning to the first item on the agenda.
It's a ministerial statement for Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon on a recent North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting about inland waterways.
Good Morning
BBCCopyright: BBC
Welcome to our live coverage of Tuesday at the Northern
Ireland Assembly.
MLAs will be debating the coronavirus restrictions and North-South and
East-West Trade links.
Live Reporting
Robin Sheeran and Hannah Gay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Ni AssemblyCopyright: Ni Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Non-participation in the NSMC
Alliance MLA Andrew Muir asks what the implications will be if some other ministers follow through on what their public commitments have been and not to participate in their duty of north south cooperation.
The DUP has said it will boycott some aspects of north south cooperation due to its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The minister says "we are hearing a lot about the Good Friday Agreement" but, she says, there are three strands to the agreement.
She says" it is the responsibility and obligation on all of us to ensure that we live up to our responsibilities and duties in respect of all the strands.
Effects of Brexit on Waterways Ireland
SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly asks the minister if she has had an opportunity to think about the impact of Brexit on NI Waterways.
Ms Mallon says that there were no day one issues at Waterways Ireland and it continued to carry on with business as usual. But she adds that EU directives will no longer apply, which could lead the an incremental divergence in legislation.
She adds that in the short term, rules will remain the same. Any additional procurement regime will bring added administration.
The minister says EU funding will no longer be available in the North apart from Peace Plus, which the EU has committed to providing.
Inland Waterways Briefing
Ms Mallon says the meeting was held on 3 February.
There was only one item on the agenda.
John McDonagh was appointed CEO of Waterways Ireland for a term of four years.
Cathal Boylan of Sinn Féin asks about developments on the Middletown to Monaghan greenway.
The minister says an application for EU INTERREG funding for the project has been successful and just under 5m euros has been allocated for the cost of the greenway.
Alex Maskey opens the meeting
Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
He takes them through some initial housekeeping before turning to the first item on the agenda.
It's a ministerial statement for Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon on a recent North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting about inland waterways.
Good Morning
Welcome to our live coverage of Tuesday at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
MLAs will be debating the coronavirus restrictions and North-South and East-West Trade links.
Health Minister Robin Swann faces Question Time.
The Assembly sits at 10:30. Do stay with us.
What's on at the Assembly today?