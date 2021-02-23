NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir asks what the implications will be if some other ministers follow through on what their public commitments have been and not to participate in their duty of north south cooperation.

The DUP has said it will boycott some aspects of north south cooperation due to its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The minister says "we are hearing a lot about the Good Friday Agreement" but, she says, there are three strands to the agreement.

She says" it is the responsibility and obligation on all of us to ensure that we live up to our responsibilities and duties in respect of all the strands.