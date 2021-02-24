Committee chair Michelle McIlveen opens the meeting to the public. She and her DUP colleague Keith Buchanan are the only MLAs present in Committee Room 29, with the remainder of the MLAs joining remotely. She takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first item on today's agenda. It's a briefing on further financial assistance for bus and coach operators due to coronavirus. The witnesses, Julie Thompson and Philip Gallagher, are both Department for Infrastructure officials.
What's on at the Infrastructure Committee?
This morning, the Infrastructure Committee has a briefing on support for bus and coach operators.
This afternoon, we'll join members of The Executive Office Committee for a Brexit briefing from Junior Ministers Declan Kearney and Gary Middleton.
The Infrastructure Committee meets at 09:30.