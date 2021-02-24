NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Committee chair Michelle McIlveen opens the meeting to the public.

She and her DUP colleague Keith Buchanan are the only MLAs present in Committee Room 29, with the remainder of the MLAs joining remotely.

She takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first item on today's agenda.

It's a briefing on further financial assistance for bus and coach operators due to coronavirus.

The witnesses, Julie Thompson and Philip Gallagher, are both Department for Infrastructure officials.