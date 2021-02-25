Patricia Donnelly, head of NI's Covid-19 vaccination programme kicks things off today with her progress report.

She says 509,000 doses of the vaccine have now administered.

Ms Donnelly confirms that a high percentage of over 65s have been vaccinated and in the over 80-year-old category, 95% have been vaccinated.

54,000 people in the clinically vulnerable category have now been vaccinated but Ms Donnelly is encouraging more people in this category to come forward.

She says the programme has now moved on to priority group 6, which incudes the clinically vulnerable and carers.

The Department of Health official says she has been concerned about carers and has tried to look at what would be a reasonable approach to call more of this group forward, as many carers are not easy to identify.

She was aware that some people may have been taking advantage of the general call out for carers to book vaccination slots.

To avoid this she has decided to continue with the vaccine call out through general practice and she is going to ask carer organisations to access carers directly.

Ms Donnelly says that in March she hopes to have more stocks of the vaccine so they can ramp up the vaccination programme - the next three priority groups are all age related, being the over 60s, the over 55s and the 50s and above.

She has commissioned a large vaccination centre to open in the SSE arena which will open at the end of March.