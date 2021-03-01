Stormont
Live

Ministerial statements on housing and planning

Live Reporting

Robin Sheeran and Alan Haslam

  1. What's on at the assembly today?

    Agenda
  2. Good morning

    Stormont
    Welcome to Monday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    We’re starting with two ministerial statements from the infrastructure and communities ministers on a British Irish Council meeting.

    Question Time today is with the Infrastructure and Justice Ministers, Nichola Mallon and Naomi Long.

    Kick-off is at 12:00. Do stay with us.

