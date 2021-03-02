BBC Copyright: BBC

Welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage from the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Later today, we expect to have a statement from the first and deputy first ministers on the executive’s lockdown exit plan.

This morning, we have a debate on the Assembly Commission’s budget for 2021-22.

Later, Finance Minister Conor Murphy will move the second stage debate on the Budget Bill.

And at 14:00 we have Question Time with the Minister of Agriculture.

The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us.