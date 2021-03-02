Stormont
Live

MLAs debate Assembly Commission budget

Robin Sheeran and Hannah Gay

  1. Good morning

    Welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage from the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    Later today, we expect to have a statement from the first and deputy first ministers on the executive’s lockdown exit plan.

    This morning, we have a debate on the Assembly Commission’s budget for 2021-22.

    Later, Finance Minister Conor Murphy will move the second stage debate on the Budget Bill.

    And at 14:00 we have Question Time with the Minister of Agriculture.

    The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us.

