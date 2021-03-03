NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Department for Infrastructure (DfI) official Sian Kerr begins the briefing on the Programme for Government

She explains that the Programme for Government outcomes framework is currently out for consultation.

"A key point to note from the outset is the extent to which a modern sustainable infrastructure is such a key building block of our social, economic and environmental wellbeing," she says.

The official explains that there are nine draft outcomes in the framework and the aim of the consultation is to help ensure these are met.