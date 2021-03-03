Stormont
MLAs are briefed on the Programme for Government

Robin Sheeran

  1. Programme for Government briefing

    Sian Kerr
    Department for Infrastructure (DfI) official Sian Kerr begins the briefing on the Programme for Government

    She explains that the Programme for Government outcomes framework is currently out for consultation.

    "A key point to note from the outset is the extent to which a modern sustainable infrastructure is such a key building block of our social, economic and environmental wellbeing," she says.

    The official explains that there are nine draft outcomes in the framework and the aim of the consultation is to help ensure these are met.

  2. Schools consider 'radical change' to transfer tests

    Robbie Meredith

    BBC News NI Education Correspondent

    School desk stock
    The separate transfer tests run by the PPTC and the Association for Quality Education (AQE) were cancelled in 2021.

    The PPTC-run tests provided by GL Assessment are used, in the main, by Catholic grammar schools to select pupils.

    However, some voluntary and controlled grammars - and integrated post-primaries - also use the PPTC tests to admit some pupils.

    The PPTC discussion paper, seen by BBC News NI, said the organisation had to plan "several months ahead" for the 2021-22 transfer tests.

    Read more here.

  3. Michelle O'Neill defends lack of dates in lockdown exit plan

    Michelle O'Neill
    Copyright: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Media

    The deputy first minister has defended the executive's lockdown exit plan, which unlike the English and Scottish plans does not have indicative dates.

    Speaking on Good Morning Ulster, Michelle O'Neill said the executive took the most cautious approach.

    Businesses have criticised the lack of detail around dates for reopening.

    However, Ms O'Neill said: "We're not going to give people false hope and false dawns around dates that cannot be delivered upon."

    You can read more on this story here.

  4. Infrastructure Committee meeting

    Michelle McIlveen
    Copyright: NI Assembly

    Committee chair Michelle McIlveen calls the members to order.

    She takes them through some initial committee business before moving to the first item on the agenda.

    It's a briefing from Department of Infrastructure officials on the Programme for Government.

    The officials are:

    • Liz Loughran• Sian Kerr• John Irvine• Adele Watters

  5. What's on at the Infrastructure Committee?

    Agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  6. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to our live coverage of Wednesday at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning, the Infrastructure Committee has a briefing from the Construction Employers Federation.

    And after lunch, we’ll be joining members of the Executive Office Committee for a presentation on the High Streets Task Force.

    The Infrastructure Committee meets at 10:00, do stay with us.

