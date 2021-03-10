NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Caoimhe Archibald chairs the committee.

The Sinn Féin MLA asks if there is "learning from last summer that is potentially useful in terms of looking forward to reopening again this summer".

Dr Joanne Stuart replies that the industry has a lot more knowledge now on how to reopen.

Referring to the executive's plan for returning to normal life, she says: "What we do need is more transparency on the conditions that need to be met to enable businesses to reopen, and businesses require an appropriate notice period as to when those restrictions are going to be lifted."