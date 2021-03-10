The Sinn Féin MLA asks if there is "learning from last summer that is potentially useful in terms of looking forward to reopening again this summer".
'We need more transparency'
Caoimhe Archibald chairs the committee.
The Sinn Féin MLA asks if there is "learning from last summer that is potentially useful in terms of looking forward to reopening again this summer".
Dr Joanne Stuart replies that the industry has a lot more knowledge now on how to reopen.
Referring to the executive's plan for returning to normal life, she says: "What we do need is more transparency on the conditions that need to be met to enable businesses to reopen, and businesses require an appropriate notice period as to when those restrictions are going to be lifted."
NI tourism 'needs to be managed in a coordinated way'
Helen McLachlan from the National Trust calls for a sustainable economic recovery for the NI tourism sector.
Joining the meeting by audio link, she says NI’s approach to tourism “needs to be managed in a coordinated way” and not just marketed and focused on “a growth in numbers”.
Ms McLachlan adds that there's a need to ensure “anything we do for the future benefits the local people and the local economies”.
'£800m of lost business to tourism '
Dr Joanne Stuart says "we're now at a point where we need to look beyond Covid".
"We were not expecting the length of the pandemic and the impact of that to have been as bad as it has been," she says.
The CEO of the NI Tourism Alliance (NITA) stresses the importance of the executive's Economic Recovery Plan to the sector.
She says the industry has already lost the opening months of the year and will probably lose Easter, which can amount to 15% of annual income.
"We're probably sitting at around £800m of lost business to tourism from the start of the pandemic," Dr Stuart adds.
Committee opens to public
The Chair of the Economy Committee, Caoimhe Archibald, opens the meeting to the public.
She brings members, those joining in person and those joining by video link, to order.
After running through some housekeeping items, the Sinn Féin MLA introduces the first witnesses joining the committee this morning.
Dr Joanne Stuart, from the NI Tourism Alliance, and Ms Helen McLachlan, of the National Trust, join members to discuss Brexit-related issues and Covid-19 recovery.
What's on the Economy Committee's agenda?
Here's a brief look at what's coming up at the Economy Committee's meeting this morning.
Good morning
Welcome to live coverage of Wednesday’s business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, we’re joining the Economy Committee for a briefing from the NI Tourism Alliance on Brexit issues and the response to the Covid pandemic.
This afternoon, the Executive Office Committee is holding a joint session with the Irish Senate Brexit Committee on Brexit issues.
The Economy Committee meets at 09:30. Do stay with us.