Sinn Féin's Órlaithí Flynn says she's heard from constituents about some shortages in GP practices.

She asks about fluctuations in supply at GP level.

"There are always issues," says Ms Donnelly, adding that up until the large delivery of vaccines at the beginning of March "we had steady but small supplies".

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Paula Bradshaw of Alliance asks if there have been any incidents of community transmission of Covid linked to the vaccination centres.

"There's been absolutely no outbreaks in vaccination centres," says Ms Donnelly.