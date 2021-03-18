Sinn Féin's Órlaithí Flynn says she's heard from constituents about some shortages in GP practices. She asks about fluctuations in supply at GP level. "There are always issues," says Ms Donnelly, adding that up until the large delivery of vaccines at the beginning of March "we had steady but small supplies". Paula Bradshaw of Alliance asks if there have been any incidents of community transmission of Covid linked to the vaccination centres. "There's been absolutely no outbreaks in vaccination centres," says Ms Donnelly.
'We are single minded in the programme'
The DUP’s Jonathan Buckley asks what the suspension of the AstraZeneca rollout in the Republic of Ireland could mean for Northern Ireland.
“The reason we have been successful to date is that we are single-minded in the programme,” says Ms Donnelly.
“We just want to get it done and identify any problems that there are and try and resolve them as we go along.”
'Bookings for SSE Arena to open next week'
Carál Ní Chuilín of Sinn Féin says she's in the 55-59 age category and hasn't been able to book a vaccination slot in Belfast.
She wants to know if the SSE Arena vaccination centre will definitely open on 29 March.
Ms Donnelly says she's disappointed to hear that the MLA wasn't able to get an appointment in Belfast "but there are appointments available in other centres".
She confirms that the SSE Arena will open on the 29th and they aim to open the bookings next week.
'We have the capacity to ramp up significantly'
Deputy chair of the committee, Pam Cameron says she believes Ms Donnelly is “the most popular person in Northern Ireland” due to the success of the vaccine rollout.
The DUP MLA says she’s glad the delay in Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine supply won’t have “too great an impact”.
Ms Cameron asks if and when another “bumper supply” of the vaccine is available, will it allow for the rollout to “ramp up”?
“We have the capacity to ramp up significantly,” Ms Donnelly responds in reference to using the SSE Arena. “We will and should be able to get up to 40,000 a week.”
'Worst case scenario probably puts us back by four weeks'
Colm Gildernew opens the committee questions.
He wants to know what the likely impact of the delay in vaccine delivery will be of the on the plan Ms Donnelly was working to "yesterday or the day before".
"Worst case scenario it probably puts us back by four weeks," the health official replies, adding that mitigation measures being put in place "we hope should only delay us by two weeks".
Ms Donnelly says that by the time the mass vaccination centre centre at the SSE Arena is opened "we would be opening to the over-40s. I think that that will be maybe delayed by two weeks".
Mr Gildernew asks about the possible impact of the delay on the easing of restrictions.
Ms Donnelly says that would very much be a question for the health minister and that "the overall timings we have given the minister haven't changed substantially".
704,000 vaccine doses administered
After a couple of technical mishaps, Ms Donnelly opens her statement.
She firstly updates on the success of the vaccine rollout.
“We are slightly ahead of our schedule,” she tells MLAs.
704,000 doses on vaccines had been administered as of Tuesday with 604,000 people vaccinated," she says.
Moving onto concerns about a delay in the rollout of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, Ms Donnelly makes members aware that plans have been “adjusted accordingly”.
“I think I indicated before that we have tried to be flexible in the way we deliver this,” she says.
“Anyone who has had a booking, it will be honoured, anyone who is expecting a second dose, we have vaccine reserved for that.”
She adds that it’s hoped some first doses will still be administered during April.
Ms Donnelly closes her opening remarks by saying that a large scale operation to vaccinate people at the SSE Arena in Belfast has had to be “scaled down” due to the delay.
Colm Gildernew opens the meeting
Committee chair Colm Gildernew opens the meeting to the public.
The meeting is being held remotely with members and witnesses joining by video link.
The Sinn Féin MLA takes members through some initial committee business.
The first briefing of the day is with the head of the NI Covid-19 vaccination programme, Patricia Donnelly.
There's a problem with her link so the committee takes a break.
Welcome to our live coverage of Thursday's business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, the Health Committee has an update from the head of the Covid vaccination programme, Patricia Donnelly.
This afternoon, we’ll be joining the Public Accounts Committee as they take evidence for their inquiry into generating electricity from renewable energy
The Health Committee meets at 09:30. Do join us then.