The UK government has ruled out using frozen Libyan assets to compensate IRA victims injured by weapons and Semtex supplied by the north African country. It has also rejected calls to publish a report examining options to compensate victims which was completed last year. The report's author, William Shawcross, has been summoned to appear before the NI Affairs Committee on Wednesday. It is part of an inquiry into compensation for victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA attacks. Read more on this story here.
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
Frozen Libyan assets will not be used to compensate IRA victims
This morning there is a concurrent meeting of the Committees for the Economy, Infrastructure and Agriculture.
This morning HMRC, Trader Support Services and Fujitsu representatives are briefing members of the Agriculture, Infrastructure and Economy Committees on the impact of the NI Protocol.
After lunch, we’ll be joining the Committee for the Executive Office, which will be hearing from assembly research and departmental officials about the Programme for Government.
MLAs will also be joined by businesses organisations to hear about their lived experience of Brexit.
All the action starts at 10:00 - stay with us until then.