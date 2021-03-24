AFP/Getty Images Copyright: AFP/Getty Images

The UK government has ruled out using frozen Libyan assets to compensate IRA victims injured by weapons and Semtex supplied by the north African country.

It has also rejected calls to publish a report examining options to compensate victims which was completed last year.

The report's author, William Shawcross, has been summoned to appear before the NI Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

It is part of an inquiry into compensation for victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA attacks.

