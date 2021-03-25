Hello and welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly. It’s the last day of action at Stormont before the Easter recess. This morning, Health Committee members will be briefed on the state of GP services in the current climate of Covid-19. In the afternoon the Justice Committee will hear about a review of Magistrates’ Courts and County Court Appeals. Action starts at 09:30. Stay with us until then.
What's on the Health Committee's agenda?
Good morning
