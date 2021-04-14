Stormont
Live

MLAs briefed on mandatory autism teacher training

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Education Committee opens to public

    Chris Lyttle
    Copyright: NI Assembly

    Committee chair Chris Lyttle opens the first Education Committee meeting since the Easter recess.

    The Alliance MLA takes the members through some opening pieces of committee business.

    Members have a brief discussion about area planning issues before moving to the first briefing of the day.

    It's with representatives of Autism NI on mandatory teacher training.

    The witnesses are Kerry Boyd and Christine Kearney.

  2. Brexit: Lord Frost to meet EU to discuss NI Protocol

    John Campbell

    BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor

    Larne
    Copyright: Reuters

    The UK Brexit minister will meet his EU counterpart on Thursday to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Irish sea border.

    Lord Frost will travel to Brussels for talks with EU Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič.

    In March, the UK delayed the implementation of some new sea border processes without EU agreement, prompting the EU to take legal action.

    Two weeks ago the UK sent the EU a plan for implementing the protocol.

    Read more on this story here.

  3. What's on at the Education Committee

    Agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  4. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: PA Media

    Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning we're joining members of the Education Committee for a session with the NI Commissioner for Children and Young People, Koulla Yiasouma,

    This afternoon, the first and deputy first ministers will be appearing at the Executive Office Committee.

    The Education Committee meets at 09:00. Do stay with us for what should be an interesting day on the Hill.

