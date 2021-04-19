Hello and welcome to Monday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly. This morning, Sinn Féin MLAs bring a motion to the chamber on the impact of Brexit on credit card fees. Question Time is also back this afternoon from 14:00. First Minister Arlene Foster will be answering questions on behalf of the Executive Office, and her DUP colleague Peter Weir will field questions on education. The action starts at 12:00 - join us then.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What's on the assembly's agenda?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Monday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, Sinn Féin MLAs bring a motion to the chamber on the impact of Brexit on credit card fees.
Question Time is also back this afternoon from 14:00.
First Minister Arlene Foster will be answering questions on behalf of the Executive Office, and her DUP colleague Peter Weir will field questions on education.
The action starts at 12:00 - join us then.