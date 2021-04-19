Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Monday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

This morning, Sinn Féin MLAs bring a motion to the chamber on the impact of Brexit on credit card fees.

Question Time is also back this afternoon from 14:00.

First Minister Arlene Foster will be answering questions on behalf of the Executive Office, and her DUP colleague Peter Weir will field questions on education.

The action starts at 12:00 - join us then.