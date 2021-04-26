Stormont
Live

Statement on ministerial meeting to tackle substance abuse

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. What's happening at the assembly today?

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This rather sunny morning, MLAs return to the chamber to hear a statement from the Health Minister, Robin Swann, about a recent British-Irish Council meeting focused on tackling substance abuse.

    At 14:00 Mr Swann and his ministerial colleague, the Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon will be in the hot seat for Question Time.

    Stormont
    Copyright: PA/ Steve Parsons

    A number of urgent oral questions could be on the cards, given recent news events - so that's something to also look out for during today's proceedings.

    Before the close of play, members will discuss a Sinn Féin motion on academic selection and the transfer test.

    As you can see, it's going to be a busy day, so stay with us - all the live action starts at 12:00.

Back to top