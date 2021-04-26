Hello and welcome to Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly. This rather sunny morning, MLAs return to the chamber to hear a statement from the Health Minister, Robin Swann, about a recent British-Irish Council meeting focused on tackling substance abuse. At 14:00 Mr Swann and his ministerial colleague, the Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon will be in the hot seat for Question Time. A number of urgent oral questions could be on the cards, given recent news events - so that's something to also look out for during today's proceedings. Before the close of play, members will discuss a Sinn Féin motion on academic selection and the transfer test. As you can see, it's going to be a busy day, so stay with us - all the live action starts at 12:00.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly PA/ Steve ParsonsCopyright: PA/ Steve Parsons
What's happening at the assembly today?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This rather sunny morning, MLAs return to the chamber to hear a statement from the Health Minister, Robin Swann, about a recent British-Irish Council meeting focused on tackling substance abuse.
At 14:00 Mr Swann and his ministerial colleague, the Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon will be in the hot seat for Question Time.
A number of urgent oral questions could be on the cards, given recent news events - so that's something to also look out for during today's proceedings.
Before the close of play, members will discuss a Sinn Féin motion on academic selection and the transfer test.
As you can see, it's going to be a busy day, so stay with us - all the live action starts at 12:00.