Arlene Foster's leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party hangs in the balance after party members signed a letter of no-confidence in her. The letter concerning Mrs Foster, who is also first minister, was circulated among DUP MPs and NI Assembly members . The party said it would not be commenting. It is understood there is majority support among the party's Stormont and Westminster ranks - about 80% - for a change in leadership. It is believed 22 of the party's 27 MLAs (Members of the Legislative Assembly) and four MPs have so far signed the letter. Read more on this story here.
Leadership of DUP hangs in the balance
What's coming up at the Education Committee?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It’s been a turbulent few hours for NI politics, especially for the DUP following the circulation of a letter of no-confidence in Arlene Foster among the party’s MPs and MLAs.
We’ll bring you updates on that developing situation throughout the day.
In the meantime, on the Hill this morning we’re joining MLAs on the Education Committee.
They’ll be joined by academics and parents to hear views about education during the 2021 lockdown.
MLAs will also grill officials from the department about budget allocations for 2021-22.
In the afternoon, the Executive Office Committee will be joined by junior ministers from Sinn Féin and the DUP.
Academic Prof Colin Harvey and Mark Bassett from the Bar Library will also join the meeting to discuss the EU and Irish Unity.
It’s going to be an action packed day - you’ll not want to miss it.
Live coverage starts at 09:30.