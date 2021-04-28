Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Arlene Foster's leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party hangs in the balance after party members signed a letter of no-confidence in her.

The letter concerning Mrs Foster, who is also first minister, was circulated among DUP MPs and NI Assembly members.

The party said it would not be commenting.

It is understood there is majority support among the party's Stormont and Westminster ranks - about 80% - for a change in leadership.

It is believed 22 of the party's 27 MLAs (Members of the Legislative Assembly) and four MPs have so far signed the letter.

Read more on this story here.