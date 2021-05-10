Before calling the Chair of the Finance Committee to speak on the motion, Alex Maskey puts on record his best wishes to Steve Aiken and his family following the announcement that he will be standing down as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party. Dr Aiken says “I can assure this house I will not be retiring from politics” but rather “continuing to hold ministers and the system to account”. "Freezing the rates as we have done is also appropriate” in response to Covid-19, says the committee chair. He adds that the motion has the committee members’ backing.
'Rates are being set in the shadow of Covid-19'
Conor Murphy opens the debate and explains that the rates are being set in line with the recently-announced 2021-22 Budget.
There are two rates to be set - one to households and one to businesses.
"For the second year in a row rates are being set in the shadow of Covid-19," the finance minister says.
He says that last year he gave businesses "an 18% reduction in the non-domestic regional rate" and this order keeps that reduction in place for another year.
Mr Murphy says he has allocated £230m this year to continue the rates holiday offered to vulnerable business sectors last year for a further 12 months.
He says he will help households by maintaining the relatively low level of domestic rates and will delay the issue of rates bills "to give ratepayers a two-month break in payments".
Alex Maskey, speaker of the House, opens the meeting to the public.
He runs through some general house-keeping rules before turning to the first item on today’s agenda.
It’s a debate on the Rates Order 2021, brought to the chamber by Finance Minister Conor Murphy.
The minister is in the chamber to move the motion and open the discussion.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Monday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It’s been a busy political weekend - with news breaking that Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken is to stand down as party leader.
In the chamber this afternoon, MLAs will debate the second stage of the Climate Change Bill brought forward by Green Party leader Clare Bailey.
At 14:00, Economy Minister Diane Dodds and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey will be in the chamber for Question Time.
Live action starts at 12:00 - join us then.