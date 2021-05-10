NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Before calling the Chair of the Finance Committee to speak on the motion, Alex Maskey puts on record his best wishes to Steve Aiken and his family following the announcement that he will be standing down as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

Dr Aiken says “I can assure this house I will not be retiring from politics” but rather “continuing to hold ministers and the system to account”.

"Freezing the rates as we have done is also appropriate” in response to Covid-19, says the committee chair.

He adds that the motion has the committee members’ backing.