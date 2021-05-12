The UK's Brexit Minister Lord Frost has said it is hard to see that the way the Northern Ireland Protocol is currently operating "can be sustainable for long". He was speaking after a visit to Northern Ireland. The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which creates a border in the Irish Sea. It was agreed by the UK and EU in October 2019 and was subject to further negotiation in 2020. Read more on this story here.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
Brexit minister says NI Protocol operation is ‘not sustainable’
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
The UK's Brexit Minister Lord Frost has said it is hard to see that the way the Northern Ireland Protocol is currently operating "can be sustainable for long".
He was speaking after a visit to Northern Ireland.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which creates a border in the Irish Sea.
It was agreed by the UK and EU in October 2019 and was subject to further negotiation in 2020.
Read more on this story here.
What's on at the Economy Committee?
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, Economy Minister Diane Dodds will be sharing details of her Economic Recovery Action Plan with committee members.
And this afternoon, the Executive Office Committee will have a briefing on EU Matters.
The Economy Committee meets at 09:30. Do stay with us.